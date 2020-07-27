close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
AFP
July 27, 2020

CM orders crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

National

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every administrative step must be taken to bring stability in the prices of essential items including flour and sugar.

In a statement, issued here on Sunday, he said that stern legal action should be initiated against those involved in hiking the prices of essential commodities on their own.

Usman Buzdar said that indiscriminate action should be launched against the profiteers and hoarders.

He emphasised that instead of doing merely paperwork, practical steps should be taken and a report be submitted to the CM Office.

The CM said that the administrative officers and price control magistrates should visit field to monitor the prices and ensure selling of essential edibles according to the fixed rates, issued by the government.

He said that cases should be registered against hoarders according to the law and their stocks should be confiscated.

