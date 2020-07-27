Shujaat says doesn’t know how many zeros in a billion

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Sunday said he would not comment on their case which was sub judice but ask how many zeros were in a billion so that he could explain it.

Talking to journalists, he said that son of Pervaiz Elahi and his family member, MNA Moonis Elahi, had clarified the family’s position against allegations levelled by the NAB. “I will ask senior journalists to tell me how many zeros are there in a billion so that I can explain it,” he added.

Shujaat Hussain said, “I have explained many times that we have never any loan written off by any institution. Such allegations are publicised with an objective to defame politicians. Those who levelled the allegations want to prove that they treat all parties equally, irrespective of whether anyone is guilty or not.”

He said, "I wish that while levelling allegations of billions of rupees, they must be careful about zeros. They do not understand how many zeros are in Rs5 billion; they should at least ask their schoolchildren about zeros in five billion rupees.” He deplored that such allegations had been levelled against the family 20 years ago and dropped many times. “They want to make new cases now,” he added.