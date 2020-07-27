GCU body to probe charges of harassment

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor has ordered an inquiry into an allegation that a faculty member of the university had made inappropriate calls and messages to a female student.

Sources said the alleged case of harassment took place in the past but a complaint was received now. They added that the inquiry would ascertain the facts and recommend action accordingly.

The development vis-à-vis the inquiry was also shared on the GCU social media pages.

Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, who assumed charge as VC in October last year, said as a matter of principle any such behaviour of harassment would not be tolerated at GCU. He ordered a full inquiry into the matter and included a female professor in the committee to be headed by the relevant dean.

The VC said that there was already a web portal (Vice Chancellor web portal) that he had set up in February 2020 for such complaints by students and staff, within the first few months of joining as GCU’s Vice Chancellor.

He said the GC University Lahore would not further comment on this matter till a full completion of the inquiry. He directed the committee to maintain the confidentiality of the matter and provide full protection to the student.

The VC also directed the faculty member facing allegations to cooperate fully with the inquiry committee.