‘Jo Dar Gaya, Woh Bach Gaya’

Islamabad : This is no time to show bravado! Please be afraid and if not afraid at least be careful!

Believe what the doctors, not only in Pakistan but all over the world are saying. Believe this pandemic is here and it is not going away any sooner. Believe how deadly this virus is. Believe there is no cure still found to fight or ward off this disease. Social distancing and self-protection is the only remedy against it.

Stop cracking jokes about it! It is true that there is most enjoyable ‘Corona beer’ in some country in this world, pretty famous for its quality and taste and there we have ‘Corona Paints’, all the colors of a rainbow and there is a country somewhere in the world which has Corona as its currency. But this is a disease. A pandemic that swept the world like wild fire and has already caused hundreds of thousands of deaths besides infecting millions others while it continues to spread further.

The world is quickly learning to live with this pandemic and struggling to return to somewhat normal life while strictly following the instructions issued by the healthcare providers and the directions given by their respective governments.

Still each country has borne the economic brunt and serious consequences are being faced which are expected to last for many years if not decades to come.

We, the majority of general public in Pakistan, had remained in a confusing situation over the severity and veracity of the pandemic. A vast majority still is in state of denial as to whether this pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus) actually exists or is just a rumour being spread by political parties on both sides of the divide. On the other hand, those who have been hit by this pandemic and those around them know really what this pandemic means and how dreadful it is.

One wonders had the medical ethics allowed would it government had gone to make a documentary showing the traumatic and tragic impact on patients and their families who had suffered and aired it as an awareness tool for general public. It would have been too much indeed!

Now what one is observing these days is that with considerable decline in number of COVID cases, general public has once again started believing as to all that alarm raised against the pandemic was nothing but a hoax.

“Our immunity level against this Corona is much stronger. It is not going to hurt us,” is a common argument put forth by these people. That is frightening! Now, with Eidul Azha approaching and sale/purchase of sacrificial animals is gaining momentum with each passing day, it is widely observed that people are throwing caution to the wind.

A very little percentage of people, both sellers and buyers of sacrificial animals, are observing the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to protect themselves as well as others around them.

One can understand the enthusiasm and jubilation of these people but if people are not ready to follow the SOPs announced by the government, then it is the responsibility of the administration to implement the government decisions. A spike in number of cases of Corona on the occasion would be too dangerous. We have to keep in mind that another big religious event, ‘Muharamul Haram’ is coming up right at the heels of Eidul Azha.

Okay, fine! Don’t stay inside. Go out and shop. Throng the markets and malls. Swarm the temporary sacrificial animal markets. But please take precautions. Follow the SOPs! Because, ‘Jo Dar Gaya, Woh Bach Gaya!’