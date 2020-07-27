RWMC finalises Eidul Azha plan

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) finalised cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha 2020 on the directions of Government of Punjab, says a press release.

Briefing the meeting chaired by MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar, Senior Manager Operations Muhammad Hasnain said that 3,557 sanitary workers will be on duty from one day before Eid to the 3rd day as leaves of all workers have been cancelled.

3,225 sanitary workers have been deputed in Rawalpindi and Murree whereas 322 workers will be deployed in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar Khan.

Eid Plan will collectively use 412 vehicles out of which 352 will work in Murree and Rawalpindi and 60 in other tehsils to lift up waste of sacrificial animals. There will be 14 permanent & 37 mobile stations installed in the city and tehsils. Only Rawalpindi city will have 10 permanent & 26 mobile transfer stations at various points where loaders and dumpers will also be present. Similarly, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Kahuta will have one permanent and 10 temporary transfer stations whereas Murree will have one transfer station.

Banners will be displayed over these stations for the awareness of general public. Containers will be placed at mobile transfer stations along with compactor, tractor loaders, mini dumpers and tractor trolleys. Four workers with hand carts will be present at each 22 of the big Qurban Gah.

Waste bags will be given to dispose of animal waste. 3 complaint camps will be installed in the city for 3 days of Eid, where citizens will be given bio degradable waste bags, complaint numbers and leaflets along with registration of complaints.

Moreover, awareness campaigns will be conducted at mosques, Eidgah, Qurban Gah, streets and markets to distribute waste bags and complaint numbers. Lime spreading will be done throughout Eid days whereas complaint cells and helpline numbers 0315-1039984, 0316-4801737,051-9291108 will be active and monitored 24 hours. The entire city will be cleaned one day before Eid as all the concerned staff and machinery will start to work from sharp 8pm.