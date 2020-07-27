The good and bad

This refers to the article, 'The two-year scorecard' (July 19) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has drawn a realistic comparison between the PML-N government and the PTI government on the economic front and the governance and commitments made by the PTI before elections. As far as meeting commitments is concerned, it is certainly pathetic but the track record of the PML-N was equally disappointing. In fact, the tall claims made during the elections are mainly to fool people to attract voters and the PTI has been no exception. There is weight in his criticism when he talks about reforms, poor tax collection, higher inflation, frequent change of FBR heads, increase in circular debt, loss on account of PSE to the tune of Rs2.8 trillion, increase in discount rate and making houses, giving jobs etc. These failings on the part of the PTI resulted in more problems for the government and also attracted the attention of the chief justice of Pakistan. At the same time, the writer should have acknowledged their failure in controlling the mega corruption involving the top leadership of his party now facing NAB references. During the PML-N's tenure, public debt and liabilities stood at Rs29.8 trillion, gave Rs144 billion to K-Electric as subsidies. The abrupt increase in fuel prices, poor handling of PIA affairs added to their problems. It is natural that when you are under debt to overcome problems more debt is taken.The best achievement of the PML-N that was overlooked by the writer has been to restore law and order in Karachi and elimination of terrorists from the soil of Pakistan.

It would have been more appropriate if the writer had suggested some measures to overcome the economic crisis, leadership crisis, ever mounting loans, ease in confrontation between opposition and the government, how to control negative growth etc. There is an urgent need for reforms and that can only be made possible when the government and opposition sit on a common table and both sides stop accusing each other.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi