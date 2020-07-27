Protesters call for Netanyahu to go

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: "We won’t leave until Bibi leaves." Israel’s struggle to contain the coronavirus has stirred deep-seated resentment towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and protests demanding his resignation are growing by the week.

As the Shabbat rest-day was ending, thousands of demonstrators headed towards Netanyahu’s Occupied Al-Quds residence, a main site for protests that have taken place in multiple cities.