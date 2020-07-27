Protesters call for Netanyahu to go

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: "We won’t leave until Bibi leaves." Israel’s struggle to contain the coronavirus has stirred deep-seated resentment towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and protests demanding his resignation are growing by the week.
As the Shabbat rest-day was ending, thousands of demonstrators headed towards Netanyahu’s Occupied Al-Quds residence, a main site for protests that have taken place in multiple cities.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: "We won’t leave until Bibi leaves." Israel’s struggle to contain the coronavirus has stirred deep-seated resentment towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and protests demanding his resignation are growing by the week.
As the Shabbat rest-day was ending, thousands of demonstrators headed towards Netanyahu’s Occupied Al-Quds residence, a main site for protests that have taken place in multiple cities.