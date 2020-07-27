PTI to move court against ‘imported DC’s illegal appointment in Karachi’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Sunday announced moving court against “the illegal appointment” of a KP-based deputy commissioner (DC) to Karachi.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, PTI central vice president and lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh said asked why a DC was “imported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi’s district central when local officers of the district management service were available here”.

He said the tenure of the local bodies was about to end and deputy commissioners would run the system while also carrying out delimitation. “Is there a dearth of officers in Sindh that an officer is imported from the KP,” he asked.

Shaikh said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) government in the KP made his younger brother an officer. “Zia Ur Rehman, the newly appointed DC Central in Karachi, is a fake district management officer as he used to work as an engineer in PTCL.”

He said when the JUI-F chief had started Azadi March, some political parties had funded it. He said “the funded sit-in of Maulana in Islamabad” ended without any result. “Now, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatens a sit-in and lockdown of Islamabad”.

For this purpose, he said, Fazl had visited Karachi and met some political party leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, and “as a gift his brother was made a DC for his future services to rent a sit-in”.

The PTI leader said this was an exploitation of officers in Sindh. “It is also a violation of the orders of the apex courts and we will go to the court against this illegal act. After fake domiciles, now fake DCs are also here”.

He asked the establishment division to take action on this matter. He said DCs were appointed in Sindh on a political basis, therefore, services and governance in Sindh had been in a shambles.

Sheikh said the report about fake domiciles was yet to made public. “In 2019, examinations were conducted on the high court’s order and 18 officers failed to pass the exam of the Sindh Public Service Commission”. He asked the Sindh chief secretary to take action against those officers.

He said the Police Order 2019 had failed to deliver and now SSP Naushehro Feroze had said that the forest area of Shikarpur had become a no-go area “a Waziristan”.

He asked if the Sindh police chief was waiting for a drone to come. “The IGP is powerless. Police are under the chief minister and his personal assistant. SSP Farukh Bashir decides about the postings of police officers”.

He added: “Kutcha areas of Sukkur, Kandhkot, Khairpur and Kashmore have become no-go areas and more than 90 people kidnapped for ransom are there; some of them are released after ransom deals.”

He said he saluted police for their bravery to foil the Karachi Stock Exchange terror attack. He, however, regretted that cops were being targeted of late.

He said the government was following the decision of the international court on the matter of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. He said he would remind Bilawal that “the PPP government released Raymond Davis and at that time a self-honouring foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmud Qureshi had resigned on this issue”.

He added: “Sindh is our land and my father had migrated here from Rajasthan which was then a part of Sindh. Bilawal should speak Sindhi instead of wearing an ajrak mask.

We will not allow anyone to disrespect the culture of Sindh. Bilawal is not visiting his own constituency. The health sector in Sindh is in a shambles. Two big RO plants of Asia in Sindh are closed.”

He said the PTI respected all ulema and wanted that the students of seminaries should also be given worldly education.

MNA Jay Pirkash Lohana, Saifullah Abro, Jam Farooq, Jansher Junejo and other leaders accompanied Shaikh.