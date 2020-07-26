OGDCL asked to counter effects of exploration activities

KARAK: The Loya Jirga, a forum of lawmakers of Kohat division, on Saturday asked the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to provide basic facilities to the residents to protect them from the hazardous effects of the exploration activities.

This was informed by the Chairman of Jirga Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel while talking to media persons here.

He said the jirga comprising MPAs Malik Zafar Azam, retired Major Shah Dad and other elders met with the managing director OGDCL and apprised him about their concerns regarding the environmental issues.

The lawmaker said that they asked the MD to make the Nashpa and Shakardar, oil and gas producing areas ‘model villages’ by providing all basic facilities to the dwellers to protect them from the hazardous effects of the oil and gas exploration.

He said that unfortunately the development funds meant for the uplift of the areas where oil and gas exploration activities were carried out were spent on the development of other areas.

The lawmaker thanked the MD OGDCL for approving Rs450 million for the construction of a dam and a water supply scheme for the residents of Nashpa.

He added that these were underdeveloped areas and the companies should bring it on a par with the other developed areas under corporate social responsibility.