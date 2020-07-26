Chauntra massacre: FIR registered against 25 suspects in killing 9 people

RAWALPINDI: Chauntra police have registered FIR on complaint of Nazar Abbas against the killers under 7-ATA and murder and attempt of murder under sections 302/324/449/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Code against 15 identified suspects and 10 persons unknown in brutal killing of nine people.

The police claimed that the raiding parties have arrested two suspects involved in the killing, however, the prime accused, Rab Nawaz and his son Danish Nawaz have neither traced out, nor arrested. Danish, Rab Nawaz, Babar, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ashraf, Abid, Aqib, Tahir, Javed Iqbal and Qaiser have been nominated in the FIR.

In FIR, 10 people were also nominated for making seize of the house, when Rab Nawaz and Danish along their aides resorted to gun shot inside home of Amjad. Muhammad Riaz, Saleem Hamza, Taj, Muhammad Arif and 10 unknown persons have been indicted in FIR for facilitating the killers.

The office of the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has disclosed that a list of 100 harden criminals was being compiled, active in the jurisdiction of Chauntra Police Station.

A comprehensive crackdown has been initiated to abolish the gangs of criminals, the police said and added that Rangers and Elite Force were helping the police in the onslaught.

As per FIR, three other children in the massacre at Miyal village of Chauntra also sustain bullet injuries who were rescued to hospital in critical condition. The dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi for postmortem and otter medical legal formalities in tight police custody.

After the post mortem and otter legal medical requirements, the dead bodies of nine people were handed over to family and kin here on Saturday, which were shifted in tight police security to native village Miyal, Chauntra in the day.