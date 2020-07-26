Open theatres to change atmosphere, says Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE : A delegation of Punjab artistes, producers and Punjab Theatres Association led by the chairman of the association, Qaiser Sanaullah, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Saturday.

The delegation included Iftikhar Thakur, Qaiser Piya, Asif Iqbal, Tahir Anjum, Shahid Khan and Muhammad Yousuf.

They apprised the PML-Q leaders of the problems confronting the stage industry. Talking to the delegates, Shujaat Hussain said that the government should love artists, not play with them. He emphasised on the Punjab government that by opening the theatres ahead of Eidul Aza the sad atmosphere due to corona should be made pleasant. The artist community is such a segment which can pull the people out of prevailing disappointment and depression. If the artists are disappointed, there will be none to please society.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said observing the SOPs for protection from coronavirus is necessary. If drama can be staged at particular level on Eid by observing SOPs, there is no harm in staging dramas. He said that people associated with this industry are facing problems in feeding their families. In order to revive the stage industry, work should be done under the SOPs. The PA Speakers said he would meet Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprise him of the problems faced the artist community.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said “I wanted to embrace the artists but corona is such a pandemic disease that despite desire I could not do that. People should pray and seek forgiveness so that corona onslaught is foiled. Chairman Qaiser Sanaullah and Iftikhar Thakur said that that theatre business had been closed for the last five months. They said the businesses running for eight hours are open and the business which only runs for two hours is closed. “We are ready to work under the government SOPs, our problems should be solved,” they said.