Two brothers held for murdering sister, her husband over free-will marriage

A couple was found dead at a house in Karachi’s Nazimabad neighbourhood in the wee hours of Saturday. Police later claimed arresting the wife’s two brothers for the double murder.

Rizvia police said the bodies of the couple were found at a house in Nazimabad No. 1 in the wee hours and were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased were identified as Saleem Saeen and Hina.

The officials investigating the case claimed the wife’s brothers had killed the couple in the name of honour. Police said the arrested suspects had admitted to murdering their sister and her husband because they had married of their own free will.

The officials said the suspects, who were identified as Asif and Ashraf, had killed the couple because their (the siblings’) parents had not approved of the marriage.

Police said Hina had met Saeen at an Astana, which the woman used to visit with her mother. The officials said they had traced and arrested the suspects within three hours of the bodies’ discovery.

Two gangsters arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police claimed to have arrested two suspected members of the Lyari gang war.

According to the CTD police, the men, who were allegedly associated were Uzair Baloch group, were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Old Golimar. They were identified as Naveed alias Kuppi and Imam Buksh alias Waja.

During the initial course of interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in murders of at least 22 people, claiming that Lyari gang war commander Jamil alias Changa used to give them commands from India. They also killed six people in separate incidents in Old Golimar on April 28, May 6 and June 22.

The police said ran a drugs network in Pak Colony. The suspects were also questioned about their links with the separatist organsation of Balochistan. Arms, ammunitions, awan bombs, hand grenades and hashish were recovered from their possession. Cases were registered against them while an investigation is under way.