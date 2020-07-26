Another 77 test positive for COVID-19 from twin cities

Rawalpindi : COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus did not claim any life in last 24 hours from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi though another 77 patients have been tested positive for the disease taking total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 20677.

After a significant fall in number of patients being tested positive for the illness, there are least chances of imposing ‘smart’ lockdowns in selected areas of the district as was being planned a week earlier. Last week, smart lockdown was proposed in at least two localities, one in Wah Cantonment Board area and the other in Rawalpindi cantonment board area though according to district health department, at present there are no plans of implementing lockdown in any area of the district.

The number of COVID-19 cases is continuously on the decline and it is being planned that no area should be put under lockdown at least at the moment, said Chief Executive Officer (Health0 Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He, however added that people should follow proper precautionary measures ahead of Eidul Azha and should restrict their movement to avoid spread of coronavirus illness.

In last 24 hours, the virus did not claim any life in Rawalpindi district however 22 more patients have been tested positive taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the district to 5856, he said.

He said to date, a total of 274 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have died of coronavirus illness in the district while 5,287 have already recovered. On Saturday, a total of 206 confirmed patients of the illness were in isolation at their homes while 89 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities, he added.

He said as many as 6600 persons are still under quarantine at their homes in the district.

Meanwhile, another 55 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from ICT to 14,821 of which 12,139 patients have recovered from the disease while 162 have lost their lives. There were 2520 active cases in the federal capital on Saturday.