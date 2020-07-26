527 illegal cattle markets sealed on violations of SOPs





ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday was briefed that after receiving reports of safety protocols' violations from all the provinces strict administrative actions were taken as 527 illegal cattle markets were sealed along with fines imposed on violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the pandemic outbreak at the outset of Eidul Azha.

The NCOC meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar through video link was apprised on the implementation of security measures in cattle markets on Eidul Azha and especially on SOPs' violations.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said: "As per the directives of the prime minister, we should celebrate this Eid with simplicity. People should avoid visiting recreational spots on Eid and also avoid gatherings on Eid." He added that people should also avoid mass congregations while offering Eid prayer as strict adherence to social distancing, safety guidelines and SOPs issued for offering prayer on the occasion could help in overcoming the contagion risk.

The forum was also briefed on the observation of violations through the use of digital technology in areas including shopping plazas, vegetable markets and cattle markets. As many as 527 illegal sale points of animals were closed across the country. The maximum seized sites were in Punjab 269 followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 255 where three sale points were closed in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The administrative actions initiated by the local administrations upon noticing violations of SOPs were maximum recorded in KP 221, Punjab 13 and ICT 4. In consequence of the stringent administrative actions a total of 21,755 fines were imposed in various provinces including the maximum of 21,649 in KP, 64 in Punjab and 42 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The forum was informed that violations of safety measures were being observed in various provinces. However, illegal cattle markets across Pakistan were closed, fined and legal action was taken to ensure compliance of health guidelines.