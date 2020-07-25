Value addition emphasised to boost horticulture exports

Islamabad: Support from the government to the horticulture sector could lead to the opening of new global markets for Pakistan in this important sector of the economy. This was the consensus opinion of the experts from economy and agricultural sector during an online public-private dialogue organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute on ‘value addition and exports in horticulture sector’ (SDPI) in coordination with Pakistan Business Council here on Thursday.

General Manager, Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company, Ministry of Commerce, Sarfraz Iqbal informed participants that COVID-19 has negatively impacted supply chains in the horticulture sector.

He, however, said there was high demand abroad for health and nutrition foods that Pakistan needed to capture. Mr Iqbal said while the European Union had allowed import in their region through electronic documentation, Pakistan was trying to negotiate with other countries if our export could go there in a similar manner.

Chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council Syed Yawar Ali, while covering various aspects of the horticulture sector, opined that that uplift in horticulture requires immediate support from the government as we need to understand the developments taking place in genetics, technology, modern farm and food processing practices.

“We need to bring large global horticulture companies to Pakistan to help our farmers and industry in upgradation,” he said. Syed Yawar Ali urged the government to embark on a 10-years a longer-term strategy for improving skills and incentives in this sector.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, while moderating the discussion underpinned the need for various government bodies to get involved in trade facilitation to look in to international evidence around innovations and information systems as well as reduction in information, marketing and distribution costs in the horticulture sector globally.

"The Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) at Ministry of Commerce should have a focus on horticulture sector given the job creation potential of this sector.” He said the government should invite local think tanks and experts to assess how various critical issues curtailing productivity maybe addressed including rising input costs faced by the farmers, indirect taxes on inputs and farm operations, subsidies and support price benefits not reaching smaller enterprises.

Director General of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Abdul KarimMemon said the future of the sector lied in packaged food. "The packaging industry should come forward and propose how it can be facilitated by the government," he said.

PBC Resident Director Saud Bangash was of the view that more clarity is required on quarantine agreement and related arrangements between China and Pakistan to boost Pakistan’s horticulture exports to China.

Dr. Iqrar Khan, former vice-chancellor of the Agriculture University, Faisalabad, said we need to deregulate the horticulture market to create more competition and encourage quality production.

Amanullah Hussaini, a noted agriculture expert, said Pakistani dates were of low quality and were imported by India only. CEO of PBC Ehsan Malik, while summarising PBC’s research on the subject said the demand for horticulture was growing globally. He said there was a significant unmet export potential in the sector.

"Pakistan’s current exports of the horticulture sector are of low value and only limited to a few markets in the world. Hence, steps are required to improve yield, make availability of improved quality seed possible, and scale up training to farmers," he said. Dr Amena Hasan, CEO, Business for Social Progress, on the occasion, suggested that we should also focus on organic horticulture. He said that there is a large market for organic products globally and Pakistan has organic exporters who can be encouraged.