BBH gets 25,600 PPE kits

Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with Telenor Pakistan, handed over 25,600 low and high-exposure Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The low-exposure kits included 6,000 non-woven disposable gowns, latex hand gloves and shoe covers each, and 400 medicated goggles and N-95 masks each totaling up to 18,800. The high-exposure kits included 3,000 pairs of latex hand gloves and shoe covers each, 200 medicated goggles, 200 N-95 masks, and 400 autoclavable Tyvek Suits totaling up to 6,800.