8,000 litres of contaminated milk disposed of

Rawalpindi: Punjab Food Authority’s dairy safety teams Friday disposed of 8,000 litres contaminated milk during the operation against adulterates in Rawalpindi. The PFA spokesman said during checking, at Islamabad toll plaza, the teams found milk contaminated with harmful chemicals, powder, urea and polluted water in three vehicles out of total 11 ones and disposed of 8,000 litres contaminated milk. He said the use of tainted milk causes health hazards among the people and as well as children. He said the PFA was checking milk especially coming out of the city on daily basis to ensure the provision of pure milk to the residents.