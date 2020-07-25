Moonis Elahi meets Sarwar: Govt, allies on same page, says governor

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

On this occasion, the governor said that the government and allies were on the same page. Matters regarding the current political situation in the country came under discussion. Both leaders agreed to work together for strengthening the relations between PTI and PML-Q.

The governor said that the oppositions’ attempt to disrupt the alliance between PTI and PML-Q would never be successful. The government is moving forward with allies and PML-Q is fully supporting the government in all matters, he said.

Our allies have confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the governor said adding that we are dealing with current challenges being faced by Pakistan with the support of our allies and it is the result of our successful policies that Pakistan’s image has improved globally.

The governor said that strengthening of national institutes and the country’s prosperity was the government’s top priority. We are utilising all resources for public welfare and mitigating poverty by providing employment opportunities.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation on Eidul Azha, he urged upon the people to follow government SOPs and there should be no negligence in the observation of safety protocols against corona if we want to defeat this deadly virus soon, he added.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that PML-Q believed in providing relief to the general public. As allies, we are standing by the government and we are supporting PTI in the federation as well as Punjab. We are working with the government to resolve public issues and we will soon liberate our people from the clutches of inflation and poverty.