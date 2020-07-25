A popular envoy says goodbye

Islamabad : Keeping in mind the SOP’s to avoid complications from the COVID-19 virus, the ambassador of Sweden, Ingrid Johansson hosted a reception to bid farewell to a few colleagues and friends. The affair was held at her residence and though it appeared strange that guests were wearing masks; had fever testing and sanitizer squirted on their hands, all were happy -- and sad -- to be there to say goodbye to the ambassador who has been so interactive with the Pakistani community. Of course the mask rule was not very strictly observed inside, some guests pulling them down to talk, while others kept theirs on or removed them altogether, keeping social distancing in mind somewhat.

Addressing her guests the envoy spoke of her four year stay in Pakistan - the ups and downs of life in the country and her experiences when she travelled. Some of her remarks were those one usually hears from diplomats who have been happy and found working in Pakistan a challenge as well as a pleasure – the hospitality of the people; the beautiful country and how they enjoyed both, while other remarks dwelt on the partnerships and collaboration Sweden and Pakistan have for development and improvement in the fields of health, education, human rights etc. She ended by announcing that her successor was a family man with two small children and that she wished Pakistan success and prosperity for the future. She was given warm applause for her words, after which guests went back to enjoying the delicious Swedish snacks and continued with their conversations.

Asked what her opinion was of Pakistanis she said they had great character and potential but unfortunately the state was weak in utilizing these traits, otherwise Pakistan could have achieved a lot and been among the developed countries of the world - but there was always hope.

The ambassador will be missed by those who know her well – her interest in Pakistani arts and crafts; promoting and encouraging women in all spheres. She left a good impression wherever she went and was warm and friendly – something which will not be forgotten soon by those who knew her. I’m sure they all wish her well for the future as well as a safe journey home.