Tribute to martyrs

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that sacrificing lives in the line of duty has always been a great tradition of Lahore police.

He stated this while paying tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Arfa Kareem Tower suicide attack which occurred three years ago in which eight police personnel, including two brothers, sacrificed their lives.

In his message on the third anniversary of Arfa Kareem Tower tragedy, Ashfaq Khan said that the officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were the proud of Punjab Police. Each and every police personnel is striving and working diligently for providing security to the lives and properties of people, he said.

He said that sacrifices by Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Sub-Inspector Fayaz Ahmad, constables Mozam Ali, Abid Ali, Sajjad , Umair Ghani and two real constable brothers Ghulam Murtaza and Ali Raza had uplifted the morale of the whole police force.