JazzCash, Ignite partners to facilitate freelancers

ISLAMABAD: JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading mobile account, has partnered with Ignite to facilitate the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom’s (MoIT&T) national level training program, Digiskills.pk.

Ignite CEO Syed Junaid Imam and Mobilink Microfinance Bank President Ghazanfar Azzam signed the MoU under the presence of Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Secretary IT and Telecom, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and JazzCash CEO Erwan Gelebart.

This partnership enables DigiSkills.pk freelancers to transfer money from their Payoneer accounts into their JazzCash Mobile Account in real time and at the best exchange rates. In addition to this, these freelancers can also register their Payoneer Account from the JazzCash App, eliminating the need for commercial bank accounts.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Amin Ul Haque, the chief guest for the signing ceremony, said, “With the current COVID outbreak and the overall economic situation, it is all the more relevant that through this partnership, the youth is provided the right enablers to take up freelancing from the comfort of their homes and become self-reliant.”****