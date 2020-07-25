Mohammad Amir off to England

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran on Friday departed for England to join Pakistan men’s national team.

Amir and Imran had tested negative for novel coronavirus twice. Both will reach Manchester via Dubai and then move to Derby.

The left-arm pacer will be in action against England in three Twenty20 Internationals, scheduled on August 28, August 30 and September 1. The T20Is will be played after three-match Test series starting from August 5.

As per the revised Covid-19 regulations, Imran is categorised as a low risk having recovered from the virus and so will be integrated with the national side after one negative test. Amir will remain in self-isolation until he returns two negative tests.