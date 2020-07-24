Paragon Housing Society case: PBC terms SC verdict ‘historic’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has hailed the decision given by the Supreme Court in the Paragon Housing Society case, terming it a “historic” judgment. The apex court on Monday issued its detailed verdict on a bail petition filed by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the housing society case, highlighting severe lapses in due process and legal procedure by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In the detailed, 87-page ruling penned by Justice Maqbool Baqar, the court highlighted the definition and purpose of bail as well as due process in criminal cases. In a statement, PBC Vice-Chairperson Abid Saqi said, "The historic judgment, emphatically touching upon the importance of human dignity, the significance of fundamental rights of citizens and respect for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, while dispensing justice, will not only always be a source of strength for the independent judiciary but would also provide guidance to judges as well as members of the bar." The vice-chair added that the Supreme Court's findings and remarks in its verdict against the NAB reflected the anti-graft body's bias in the handling of cases to utter disregard of basic principles of the dispensation of justice and fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. "The handling of cases by NAB, over the years, for political victimisation just to please the government, has lowered the image of the anti-graft body which, in fact, has become a tool for arm twisting of political opponents of government of the day,” he noted. The Bar leaders deeply praised the judgment, saying it truly reflected the ground realities and real problems of the people on account of rapidly deteriorating performance of different state institutions, according to the statement. They also called upon the government, as well as all state institutions, to act in accordance with dictates of the judgment and uphold the principles and parameters as laid

down in the Constitution to ensure "fair play, equity and easy access to justice, which is the only way for good governance and providing true justice to the people coupled with their sense of security and safety.”