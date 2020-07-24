Marriyum demands abolition of NAB

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded abolition of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and resignation of its chairman. In a statement, Marriyum said, after the latest decision of the Supreme Court the existence of NAB is nothing more than a failure and stubbornness to carry on with a failed institution. She said Shahbaz Sharif is facing the courts despite baseless and false cases. The “NAB-Niazi alliance” has failed to prove corruption of a single penny against Shahbaz to this day, said the PML-N leader. The former information minister said those who saved billions for the country have been facing persecution by NAB while the looters and plunderers in the PTI government are freely committing corruption. Those who completed public projects worth trillions of rupees with exemplary transparency are being subjected to political victimisation. She alleged NAB has turned a blind eye to corruption worth billions in the Peshawar Metro project. She pointed out that Shahbaz Sharif appears before the court in spite of being vulnerable to COVID-19 while Imran Khan refuses to appear before the courts in foreign funding case. Shahbaz presents himself for accountability knowing it is part of PTI government political victimisation, she said. Why can't Imran Khan present himself for accountability in the 23 illegal accounts, Mallam Jabba case and Helicopter case and even after looting the nations sugar, she questioned. Marriyum said the nation is watching all this and understands all what the Imran-led PTI mafia government is doing.