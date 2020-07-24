Traffic awareness drive launched

Rawalpindi : On special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis and Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a special drive to create traffic awareness among citizens.

Education Branch of City Traffic Police Rawalpindi initiated the campaign to create awareness among the public about usage of motorcycle helmets and seat belts.

Incharge Education Branch City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Inspector Asif Mirza along with his team educated and instruct public for the usage of helmet and seatbelt in the areas of city and cantonment.