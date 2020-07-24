UNODC hands over 25,000 PPE kits for LEAs

Islamabad : The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) under the framework of Pakistan’s Action to Counter Terrorism (PACT) the project, handed over 25,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A ceremony was held at NDMA with the participation of representatives from UNODC, EU, and NACTA. The kits, which were procured with the financial support of the European Union, including a protective suite, KN-95 mask, latex gloves, face shield and a hand sanitizer in addition to a guideline note for its use.

With restrictions being eased across the country, there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases in the last few months which is posing challenges for frontline responders including Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) as they remain involved in both prevention and response through law and order duties, data collection, testing, tracing, and enforcing quarantine measures. Limited preventive gear and lack of awareness amongst police officials in provinces is leading to an increase in the number of confirmed cases and deaths amongst them.

As a response to Covid-19, UNODC prioritized support to LEAs in the two provinces in agreement with NACTA and EU. With the delivery of these kits, UNODC would simultaneously launch a targeted awareness campaign to sensitize law enforcement and criminal justice stakeholders on the risks and prevention measures against Covid-19 through printing of posters, delivery of information and education material for police stations, general public and courts, short animated videos and public service messages on social media platforms and radio stations.

In his opening remarks at the handover ceremony, Dr. Jeremy Milsom, UNODC Country Representative, said that with the emergence of Covid-19, the LEAs in the country are facing unique health-related challenges unlike ever before. He said UNODC has developed a comprehensive COVID-19 support policy document for Pakistan based on principles of partnership, inclusiveness, gender mainstreaming and promotion of human rights to ensure “no-one is left behind.”

Ms. Anne Marchal, European Union Chargé d’Affaires a.i., added that this action illustrates the EU support to Pakistan in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and its agility in repurposing ongoing projects to meet the needs of the hour.