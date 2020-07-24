close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 24, 2020

3 land grabbers held; farm house vacated

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 24, 2020

Islamabad : Tarnol Police Thursday arrested three land grabbers for allegedly occupying a farm house where they were employed, the police spokesman said.

Mehran Zubaidal, a resident of sector G-15, lodged a complaint with Tarnol Police Station that he employed Rizwan, Aashiq and Irfan to look after his farmhouse but they occupied it in connivance with some local people. The complainant said that he was not given permission to enter his own farm house and asked the police to assist him.

Following this complaint, SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a team for prompt action. This team including DSP Khalid Mehmood, Station House Officer Tarnol Arshad Ali raided there and arrested the land grabbers.

