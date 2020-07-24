IGP recommends more strict law on kite-flying

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has written a letter to the additional chief secretary, Home, recommending amendments to the Punjab Probation of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001 (as amended in 2009) for enhanced punishments commensurate with the nature of the offence with minimum and maximum frontiers.

In the letter, the IG suggested tightening the laws by increasing punishments and fines for saving the precious human lives from kite flying. The letter said the kite and string manufacturers should be awarded imprisonment for one year to five years with fine from Rs 0.5 million to Rs 2 million or both punishments. Likewise, for selling kites and strings, there should be imprisonment of one year to five years, while fine should be from Rs0.2milloion to 0.5million or both punishments together. Upon violation of law by kite flyers, imprisonment should be from three months to one year and fine from 50,000 to 100,000 or both punishments.

It has been suggested in the letter that FIA Cybercrime Wing should be directed for taking action against the people involved in online business relating to kite flying through Facebook and other websites whereas services of Federal Board of Revenue and Ministry of Commerce should be sought for banning import of the raw material required for manufacturing metallic string.

The Easy bail procedure given in the existing laws on kite flying along with low conviction rate, absence of legal action for online selling and buying of kites and metallic strings have caused increase in kite flying incidents, therefore, the casualties from kite flying are occurring despite strict actions by police, the IG said.

In the letter, the details of the actions taken by Lahore police in the first six months of the current year against kite flying have also been mentioned.

The IG said police teams in all the districts of the province are regularly undertaking operations to eliminate kite flying and under the zero-tolerance policy.

animals markets: Acting Commissioner Lahore on Thursday directed all officers to monitor markets for sacrificial animals established at 12 points across the City.

He directed all the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and implementation of corona SOPs in these markets and that they would be held responsible in case of any lapse.

Additional Commissioner coordination Tariq Qureshi will monitor Wapda Town point, Additional Commissioner Ashmaliyat Sheikh Aftab will monitor Saggian Bridge market, additional commissioner revenue Rai Riaz will monitor Lakhodair point, Director Development Saadat Ahmed will look after DHA point, ADCR Abdul Rauf will look after Shahpur Kanjran point, ADCG Safdar Virk will monitor LDA City point, ADC Finance Anwar Baryar will see Bismillah point, Shahid Mehboob, SAO will monitor Manga Mandi and NFC sale point, he said.

Acting commissioner also directed all assistant commissioners to be active in their jurisdiction and also visit the official sale points to resolve public issues.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore visited E-Police checkpost Babu Sabu and sacrificial animal market Saggian to review the security arrangements on Thursday.

He inspected the security deployed at entry and exit points of the city, working of E-Police post and AVLS. Three proclaimed offenders were arrested and a stolen car was recovered during the visit of the CCPO. He directed the DSP to tighten the process of checking suspects and vehicles at entry and exit points. Meanwhile, CCPO distributed cheques among 25 officials who were infected by coronavirus.