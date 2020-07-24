tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
District Malir police arrested three men and recovered 14 snatched sacrificial goats and a vehicle. The recovery was made during a raid conducted in an area near the Northern Bypass.
The suspects, identified as Abdul Ghaffar, Yasin and Nazeer, had snatched goats from Gadap Town, while a case had been registered at the Gadap City police station. More cases against the men have been registered while further investigations are underway.