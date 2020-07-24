close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

Snatched goats

Karachi

July 24, 2020

District Malir police arrested three men and recovered 14 snatched sacrificial goats and a vehicle. The recovery was made during a raid conducted in an area near the Northern Bypass.

The suspects, identified as Abdul Ghaffar, Yasin and Nazeer, had snatched goats from Gadap Town, while a case had been registered at the Gadap City police station. More cases against the men have been registered while further investigations are underway.

