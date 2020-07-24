First-class status given to Pak 4-day match

ISLAMABAD: The four-day match of the Pakistan touring squad starting at Derby from Friday (today) has been given the first-class status as all the rules and regulations of top-level cricket will be followed in letter and spirit.

Raza Kitchlew, manager media accompanying the team to England, has confirmed that the match has been given the first-class status.

“This will be an official first-class match as all records will be registered. This will be the only first class match Pakistan are to play ahead of the start of the Test series against England.”

At the time of filing this report, the tour management was busy forming two teams for the four-day match.

“Two teams of 11-member each will be finalised. Both teams will be given required balance so that the best competition should be on display for the next four days. Head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq in coordination with other members of the management finalised the teams,” Raza said.

The match will see 90 overs per day with lunch and tea breaks.

Pakistan played a four-day match at Worcester but that did not have official status. This time the management got down to a serious business as it has been decided to make two teams and put these in competitive mode.

“After Eidul Azha, not enough time will be at management’s disposal to organise the match. So it is the best time to put the aspirants into first-class match to gain knowledge as to what they would be up to during the Test series,” Raza said.