Jirga opposes Lakki Marwat renaming

LAKKI MARWAT: The Marwat Qaumi Jirga (MQJ) on Thursday rejected the move by the provincial minister to rename Lakki Marwat district as Muhammadiyah Marwat. A grand meeting of the Marwat Qaumi Jirga was held at Kabir Camp with Chairman Aslam Khan Isak Khel in the chair. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MPA Munawar Khan, Akhtar Munir Khan Marwat, Pakistan People’s Party president Iqbal Hussain, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf president Johar Muhammad Khan, Jamat-i-Islami president Azizullah Khan, Awami National Party president Malak Ali Sarwar Khan and others attened the Jirga.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers outrightly rejected the move of renaming of Lakki Marwat, saying that it was the decision of the provincial minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan. They said that they could not compromise on the historical name of the district. “The nations having no history have lost their identity,” Sadruddin said. They said that the people of Lakki Marwat district had been facing tremendous problems, adding, the minister should address the problems instead of changing the name of the district. “I criticised the move by the minister on the floor of provincial assembly and made it clear that it is impossible,” MPA Munawar Khan said. Later, Engr Amir Nawaz Khan presented a resolution about the renaming of the district and all of those present on the occasion unanimously rejected the minister’s move and vowed to not allow anyone to rename Lakki Marwat.