July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020

‘SEZs, roads, energy projects to change fate of Pakistan’

July 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Lt. General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that Special Economic Zones (SEZs), roads, motorways, and energy projects would change the fate of Pakistan.

The prime minister has given special directives to speed up the projects falling under CPEC, he stated while talking to a private news channel programmes. The work on SEZ being carried out in Faisalabad, Karachi, Rashakai area was in progress, he stated.

