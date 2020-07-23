Islamabad : The compulsion to wear face mask to hike Trail-V imposed in line with the government policy to prevent spread of coronavirus has drawn mixed reaction from the visitors.

Iza Hameed, a visitor, said, “The Trail-V was blocked for visitors few months back after coronavirus pandemic. Now the local administration has allowed us to hike on this track while observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help combat coronavirus pandemic.”

“The administration has opened the Trail on the demand of the people so now it is their responsibility to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to protect human lives,” she said.

Sarfraz Ahmad said, “We are facing a pandemic and if the government has allowed us to hike on this trail it is necessary to follow SOPs. I really appreciate the step of the local administration that has made it compulsory for trekkers to wear face mask.”

But there are some other people who totally disagree with these kinds of SOPs and maintain that it is unnecessarily creating problems for the visitors.

Sarah Waqar, a visitor, said, “When I covered almost half a kilometre from main entrance then I faced a policeman who told me to wear face mask otherwise he would not allow me to go ahead.”

“First of all the policemen should be present at the entrance of the Trail and, secondly, the most of the hikers put off their face mask after passing through the check post,” she said.

She said, “There should be a selling point at the entrance of the Trail so that if any one does not have face mask he/she can be able to buy it otherwise there would be no option except to return back.”

Sajjad Akbar, another visitor, said, “Pressure on lungs increases during any physical activity like exercise, jogging and hiking so if any one wears face mask then it will further increase that may cause lungs damage.”