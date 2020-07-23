Cheques distributed among cops

The capital city police officer (CCPO) has distributed cheques among 25 police officials who had suffered from coronavirus. Lahore police had already distributed cheques among 209 officials in this regard. Around 431 officers of Lahore police were affected by the corona pandemic out of which 386 officers recovered and assumed their duty. The CCPO said that at least 40 Lahore police personnel were quarantined and five officers of Lahore police passed away while performing their duties.