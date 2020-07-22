Torrential rains kill 19 in Punjab

FAISALABAD: Ten people were killed while six others received critical injuries in two incidents of roof collapse.

The roof of the house of Muhammad Ashraf collapsed at Dhoop Sarri village. As a result, Ashraf's wife Fatima Bibi, two minor sons Mehdi Hassan and Khurram Shahzad, three nieces Farzana, Jannat Bibi, Bushra and nephew Yasir Ali were killed on the spot while Kaneez Fatima and Nasir Ali received serious injuries. The injured family members were shifted to the Civil Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team.

In another incident, the roof of the house of Waryam Ahmad collapsed at Kangan village. As a result, Waryam's daughters Saira and Nasim Bibi and child Rizwan Ahmad were killed on the spot while Nasreen Bibi, wife of Waryam, their other daughters Maria and Manahil and relative Muhammad Hussain were injured. The injured family members were shifted to the Tandlianwala Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

BUREWALA: Four people were killed and six others injured in different incidents of roof collapse and electrocution in Vehari district.

The heavy rain, which began on Monday night, continued till Tuesday afternoon with intervals in Vehari, Burewala and Mailsi and suburbs. The rainwater gushed into houses and shops in the low-lying areas.

In Vehari, PML-N leader Rao Tayyab Jamil and local businessperson Muhammad Sajid were electrocuted when electric current ran through shutters of the shops on Jinnah Road.

In Naseemanad on Luddan Road, three members of a family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed. The Rescue 1122 workers shifted the injured persons to the Vehari DHQ Hospital. In Burewala, workshop mechanic Mohsin was electrocuted. Ghulam Murtaza was killed in a roof collapse at Chak 415/EB.

Meanwhile, Vehari Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rashid ordered immediate drainage of rainwater from the urban areas while the Municipal Committee staffers were busy draining out rainwater from roads and streets. Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed said that provision of facilities to the citizens was a top priority and all precautionary measures would be adopted during rains. He asked to the people to stay away from electric poles and wires.

MULTAN: A man was killed in a roof collapse here.

Mohsin Khan was killed and another injured when the roof of a house collapsed at Qasoori Chowk, Rescue-1122 officials said. The injured man was shifted to a hospital. Meanwhile, 105 electricity feeders tripped when the city received heavy rain. The Met office has predicted more rains in Multan and south Punjab districts. Mepco Chief Executive Officer Tahir Mehmood said that the Mepco operational staff was busy working to restore power supply.

KASUR: Four people, including a minor girl and a boy died, and eight others were injured in rain-related incidents during the last two days.

The roof of the house of labourer Amanat collapsed near Chah Alfuwala, Khadian, killing his 13-year-old daughter Shazia and injuring his three other daughters. Aslam, 50, was sleeping in a room near Chahina Otar village near Kotradhakshan when its roof collapsed, killing him on the spot. Abid Ali, 25, died and his two brothers sustained critical injuries when the roof of their house collapsed on them near Badwaki village. Tufail and his 10-year-old son Usman were sitting under a room when its roof caved in owing to rain, killing Usman on the spot near Ghman Kalan village of Sarai Mughal. His another son Ali Ahmed and he himself sustained injuries. Rafique, 70, and his 18-year-old grandson Zeeshan suffered injuries when a roof collapsed on them near Tiba Mandiki village.