KU extends fee submission deadline, announces supplementary exam date

Karachi University on Tuesday extended the deadline for submission of semester fees for morning and evening programme until July 29.

According to Director Finance KU Tariq Kaleem, The varsity was offering 100 per cent waiver in late fees of the current semester and 50 per cent waiver in late fees of all previous semesters.

The filled-in deposit slip should be paid over the counter. The bank officer/staff would verify the students seat number, name, and amount, before accepting the payment. A paid copy of the deposit slip would be given to the depositor by the bank.

Meanwhile, KU Incharge Semester Examination Section Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan announced to conduct supplementary examination 2019 for all outgoing and former students of morning and evening programme from August 5.

He mentioned that the exams would be held at the campus with government prescribed standard operating procedures. He said that only former and outgoing students with valid enrolment were eligible to appear in the exams. The students who had less than 50 per cent could appear to improve their percentage, adding that the student with the first and second divisions and condoned degree holders were not allowed to improve their divisions.

He said the students who were willing to discontinue their studies from honors to pass could also appear in the supplementary examinations by submitting an affidavit or undertaking that they would not continue their studies any further. Dr Khan said the regular students, third-time failure students and short attendance students were ineligible to appear in the supplementary exams.