JI vows to continue protests until KE nationalised

In a protest against extensive load-shedding and hefty billing, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday again demanded of the authorities to cancel the license of the K-Electric (KE).

Holding banners and placards, the protesters gathered at Liaquat Market, Jinnah Square, and chanted slogans against the power utility, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and the federal and provincial governments. They demanded an immediate end to load-shedding, overbilling, fuel adjustment charges, meter rent and double bank charges.

The speakers accused KE of fleecing small consumers by increasing its tariff. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said the residents of Karachi were facing hours-long load-shedding, inflated bills and higher rates during the peak hours. He said the JI would continue its protests till KE was nationalised and relief was provided to Karachi residents. The JI Karachi chief said it was ironic that the ruling party’s members were protesting against KE instead of fixing the system and resolving the issues.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to hear their petitions pertaining to the matter pending in courts for the last three years. Naeem said citizens infected with COVID-19 were dying due to load-shedding, while KE carried on with its “lame excuse of the tripping of its main stations”. JI district leaders Tofiquddin Siddiqui, Umer Farooq, Karim Baksh and others also spoke to the protesters.