Section 144 imposed against illegal cattle markets

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has imposed Section 144 against illegal cattle markets in the city. Meanwhile, the media coordinator of the Karachi Maweshi Mandi’s media coordinator slammed the mayor and the commissioner “for allowing illegal cattle markets throughout the city”.

According to a notification issued by the commissioner office on Tuesday, illegal cattle markets are being set up at undesignated areas that are causing traffic jams, emission of bad odour, choking of sewerage lines and creating problems of solid waste in Karachi.

“It is necessary to impose a ban under Section 144 of the CRPC on setting up illegal markets as well as the sale of animals outside the cattle markets to prevent such nuisance in the city,” the notification said.

“In exercise of powers under Section 144(6),” said the notification, “the commissioner has imposed a complete ban on establishing illegal cattle markets as well asselling animals outside the cattle markets permitted by the government agencies within the local limits of Karachi from July 20 to August 8.”

Shallwani has tasked the deputy commissioners and the assistant commissioners to take action against the violators in coordination with the relevant senior superintendents of police and get the violators booked under Section 188 of the CRPC for the violation of Section 144 of the CRPC.

The five legal cattle markets are in Malir, east and west districts. In District East, the biggest cattle market of the country is set up under the administrative control of the Malir Cantonment Board which started from June 25, according to the details of the cattle markets shared by the commissioner office.

In District Malir, two cattle markets are legally set up which started on July 16 and July 1. In District West, the Moach Goth Mandi started on July 13, while a cattle market near the Hamdard University started on July 21.

Meanwhile, according to a press statement issued by the Karachi Maweshi Mandi’s media coordinator, Zaki Abro, cattle markets are being illegally set up in Nazimabad, PECHS, Numashi Chowrangi, Golimar number 2, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad Chowrangi, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Safoora Goth, Mosamyat Chowrangi, Azizabad and other areas of the city.

He asked that on whose behest these illegal cattle markets were being set up in the middle of the city and that “who is supporting these illegal cattle markets”. He said the establishment of illegal markets was a big question on the performance of the mayor, the commissioner and the district administration of the city and the province.