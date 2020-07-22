Draft of harassment law reviewed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab will forward a final draft of a law against harassment in schools to the law department next week. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the proposed law and agreed to forward the final draft for necessary approval.