close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

Draft of harassment law reviewed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab will forward a final draft of a law against harassment in schools to the law department next week. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the proposed law and agreed to forward the final draft for necessary approval.

Latest News

More From Lahore