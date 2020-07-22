Attaullah Esakhelvi meets CM Usman Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Folk singer Attaullah Esakhelvi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM Office Tuesday. Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion praised the singer saying that his melodious voice appeals to the heart of every person having taste for music. He said that Attaullah Esakhelvi was an invaluable asset to Pakistan. The CM prayed for the singer’s good health.