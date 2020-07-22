WHO, ministry mount ‘we care’ drive together

Islamabad : World Health Organisation (WHO) has joined hands with the Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (M&NHSRC) and chalked out ‘We Care’ campaign to protect the frontline healthcare workers and clinicians engaged in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza launched it at a ceremony held at the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad.

The Country Representative of WHO Dr Palitha Mahipala and Dr Assad Hafeez, the Vice-Chancellor of the Health Services Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the occasion in the presence of Dr Zafar Mirza and the virtual presence of all the provincial health ministers.

Under the ‘We Care’ Programme WHO supported awareness programme in print media and developing of Instructional video on Donning & Doffing of PPEs for Healthcare Workers, practitioners and axillary staff. Further, the WHO and Health Ministry agreed to spread awareness about adopting safety measures through Radio for field level workers and the public to stop the transmission of deadly COVID-19 virus.

WHO Country Representative Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala and Incident Manager Dr Michael Lukwiya along with WHE (World Health Emergency) team visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, Islamabad and met the Health Providers and staff.

Dr Palitha applauded Health providers services and acknowledged their relentless fortitude and perseverance in these dark times. He presented flowers to revered heroes to show solidarity and gratitude for working round the clock to save communities. He donated dozens of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for the personal protection of healthcare workers. WHO arranged refreshment for the on-duty staff as a token of appreciation. Dr Palitha assured them of WHO continuous support to the government of Pakistan in combating the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Corona is a global humanitarian crisis. An only integrated global response is the need of the hour to save the posterity from such pandemics. Certainly, WHO efforts in Pakistan deserved to be appreciated.

COVID-19 wreaked havoc around the globe and reminded us of the fragility of the world we live in. The governments tried hard to find methods to control and prevent the ravages of infectious respiratory disease, Corona. WHO is at the helm of such activities, underpinning the concerted efforts to slow down its transmission within the communities and reduce mortality associated with COVID.