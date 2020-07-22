Woman, two sons killed in Karak

KARAK: A woman and her two sons were killed in Bogara area in the limits of Tahkt Nusrati Police Station, police officials said on Tuesday.

They said that unidentified assailants barged into the house of Arabistan, a resident of Momen Banda Bogara, and opened indiscriminate fire on the family members who were asleep. As a result, four persons identified as Sufian Bibi and her two sons Zahid Nasir, Talha Nasir and her father-in-law Arabistan sustained serious bullets injuries. The sources said Sufian Bibi and her two sons succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.

The injured Arabistan was admitted to the hospital and report of the incident was registered in the Takht Nusrati Police Station.

The elder of the family claimed that they had no enmity with anyone and he was unaware about the motive behind the attack. The police registered the first information report of the incident and started an investigation. Meanwhile, SP Investigations Ijaz Ahmad visited the crime spot and directed the cops to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

He also met with the members of the bereaved family and assured them that the accused would be brought to justice. He added that the case was a challenge for police and they would trace the culprits.