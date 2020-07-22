Journalist Matiullah Jan ‘abducted’

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Matiullah Jan was allegedly abducted in Islamabad on Tuesday, prompting calls from lawmakers and rights bodies for his safe return.

Information minister Shibli Faraz, while addressing a press conference following a cabinet meeting, said he spoke to interior minister Ijaz Shah about the incident and that “it is confirmed that [Jan] has been kidnapped”.

“I do not have the complete details right now [...] we are trying hard to locate his whereabouts,” Faraz said, adding: “It is the government’s responsibility to ensure his safe recovery and it will fulfil this responsibility.” Jan’s wife told the Independent Urdu earlier in the day that Jan’s car was found outside her school in Islamabad’s G-6 area with the keys still inside. “I have been told some people forcibly took away my husband,” she said.

Islamabad police was investigating, human rights minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter, and termed the incident “very disturbing”.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers also called for his return in a press conference. Khawaja Asif said: “Taking him into custody at this time is an attempt to silence the voice of the media.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: “This is not only an attack on media freedoms and democracy but on all of us. Today it is Matiuallah, tomorrow it could be you or I.”

In a tweet, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan demanded the government ensure the “safe recovery” of the journalist, and Amnesty International South Asia tweeted that it was concerned about the “fate and wellbeing” of Jan.