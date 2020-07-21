SMIU forms committee to probe fake degrees

KARACHI: Implementing the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has formed an inquiry committee against the alleged fake degrees of faculty members.

As a query had been raised about the status of recognition of the degrees issued by the Al-Khair University. A five-member committee, headed by Dean of Faculty of Information Technology Dr Professor Syed Asif Ali, had been set up, according to a spokesperson for the SMIU.

The competent authority had ordered that in view of the importance and sensitivity of the matter, the inquiry would be conducted into the matter by an inquiry committee comprising the dean and a professor of the relevant field in addition to the representatives of the relevant administrative departments. As the matter relating to the alleged fake degrees was very important and sensitive in view of the observations and rulings issued by the court, the committee had been directed to submit the report within 30 days, said the spokesperson.