PK-63 by-polls: PTI activists endorse ticket to ex-MPA’s son

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and supporters in PK-63 on Sunday endorsed the decision of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak about awarding ticket to the son of former MPA late Jamsheduddin Kakakhel to contest the upcoming by-election on the constituency.

Speaking at a press conference here, former district youth councillor Kashif Khan Turk, Raja Saeed, Mian Ahad, Imran Khan and others said that they accepted the decision of defence minister of giving ticket to Mian Umar Kakakhel, the son of late MPA Jamsheduddin Kakakhel who recently died.

They said that they would support the party candidate Mian Umar Kakakhel in the upcoming by-polls on PK-63 constituency wholeheartedly to win the seat at all cost. The speakers added that awarding ticket to the son of ex-MPA was the continuation of services to general public in the constituency by the Kakakhel family.