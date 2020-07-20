Recruitment of non-locals in Jamrud police protested

JAMRUD: The members of Khyber Qaumi Jirga on Sunday staged a protest against the recruitment of non-locals in police in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district.

The protestors were holding placards and posters inscribed with slogans against the recruitment of non-locals in the police and merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the protest rally, Khyber Qaumi Jirga chairman Bismillah Jan said that the recruitment of non-locals in the police was not acceptable to them and that they would launch a strong protest against it. He said that the merger of former tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also unacceptable as, according to him, it was carried out against the wishes of tribal people.

He threatened that they would launch a protest if non-locals were not expelled from the traffic police in Jamrud tehsil forthwith.