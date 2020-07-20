Six killed, 28 injured in Nawabshah bus accident

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 28 others injured in a bus accident in Nawabshah?s Qazi Ahmed on Sunday.

The bus was traveling from Mansehra to Karachi when it hit a trailer in Qazi Ahmed, a town on the National Highway.

Officials say the accident was caused by speeding, a private news channel reported.

The vehicle overturned when it hit the trailer, killing four people instantly.

Initially 30 injuries were reported.

The Motorway Police, Edhi rescue teams and Sindh police reached the scene and used metal cutters to remove the bus? body and get people out.

They were taken to Civil Hospital, Qazi Ahmed where many had to be placed on the floor because there were no beds or stretchers available.

Nine people were in critical condition and transferred to Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah.

Two people, the driver and another man, died there, taking the death toll to six.