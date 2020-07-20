Bilawal Bhutto and Shahbaz Sharif discuss APC

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday made a telephonic contact and discussed the prevailing political situation.

Bilawal inquired after the health of Shahbaz Sharif and expressed good wishes for his early recovery. It was their fourth telephonic conversation and focus was on the possibility of holding the all parties conference (APC) of the opposition.

Shahbaz Sharif also inquired about the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari and prayed for his good health. It was decided in the telephonic conversation that a delegation of the PML-N will meet Bilawal today (Monday) in Lahore. The PPP chairman is in Lahore and and is expected to be there for three to four days.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said, “We’ve won 3 world records for most trees planted in a day and dedicated team at Sindh wildlife and forest has done brilliant work.”

Bilawal said he was proud of Sindh wildlife and forest team.

LAHORE: A party delegation will meet PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday in order to finalise plans for a multi-party conference aimed at uniting the opposition, the PML-N spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the delegation will include the top-brass of the opposition party including Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, and Ayaz Sadiq. "The purpose of the meeting is to [devise a plan] so as to make the multi-party conference meaningful and consequential," said PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal.

He said that the party wishes for the opposition to unite "to get rid of the incumbent government and its policies". Stressing on the long-sought demand of the opposition leaders, Iqbal reaffirmed: "We still want midterm elections."

