South Punjab to have two secretariats

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided in principle to set up two secretariats in southern Punjab, and a subcommittee to decide all relevant matters will be constituted in a couple of days, The News has learnt. The secretariats in Multan and Bahawalpur would become operational in next few months; however, the matter of permanent headquarters of the southern Punjab has been left to the next elected assembly.

The decision was taken in a crowded meeting of the PTI parliamentarians from southern Punjab, including some bigwigs also like Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khusro Bakhtiyar, MNAs Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Jaffer Khan Leghari, Rana Qasim Noon, Sardar Mohammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Riaz Mazari, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Mir Dost Mohammad Mazari, Provincial Minister Dr Akhter Malik and others.

According to the decision taken at the meeting, both major centres of southern Punjab – Multan and Bahawalpur – would have offices of eight departments each. If Multan will have the main office of a department, Bahawalpur will have its camp office, and vice versa.

It was also decided that a subcommittee would be set up by Monday, which would decide the issues related to the infrastructure and other matters related to the secretariats. The committee would have representation from Centre and Punjab.

Sources said that the meeting also faced difference of opinion over distribution of resources, as a noted figure of Junoobi Punjab Mahaz stressed that all issues concerning the secretariats should be decided in the current sitting rather than delaying the matter.

Over the issue, a committee was constituted. A delegation comprising southern Punjab politicians thanked Imran Khan for appointing an additional chief secretary and an additional IG to the region. It was decided that all officers would spend three days in Multan and as many in Bahawalpur to address the public issues.

Sources said when debate was under way and suggestions were floated to set up the secretariat in Bahawalpur instead of any other city, the PM showed dissent to the suggestion and was quoted as saying, “There could be no compromise on national interests”.

Sources said the meeting was held on the request of Junoobi Punjab Mahaz politicians. Through PM's military secretary, Saturday was decided as the meeting day. Sources said some of the politicians from former Junoobi Punjab Mahaz, which was merged into the PTI before the 2018 general elections, also tried to hijack the meeting. But Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the foreign minister and vice chairman of the PTI, remained most vocal during the gathering. Besides, Syed Fakhar Imam, Samiullah Chaudhry, Dr Akhter Malik, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak and Khusro Bakhtiyar also spoke.

The meeting also decided that the PTI would also table a resolution in the parliament in favour of the southern Punjab province and setting up of two secretariats, which so far enjoys the cover of an executive order.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the occasion that southern Punjab was ignored by the past governments, but the PTI had taken a major step by setting up secretariats and allocating grants for the belt.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded prime minister's efforts in giving practical shape to the party's pledge, made with the nation regarding southern Punjab. Sources said he described the setting up of secretariats and award of administrative powers to the people of the southern belt as a historic step since 1970.

Later on, talking to The News, he said the area covered by southern Punjab was larger than many nations of the Europe and it was necessary to facilitate the huge population living in that belt. It has been the wish of the people of southern belt, a region that had been deprived for decades, to get empowerment, and logically, the area has become an administrative unit now.