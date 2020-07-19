Warrants for comedian

LAHORE : A family court Saturday again issued non-bailale arrest warrants for noted stage comedian Tariq Teddy on charges of not paying expenses of his children. The court has directed the authorities concerned to arrest him and produce him before the court by August 15. The court issued arrest warrants for Tariq Teddy on a plaint of his wife Asma. The plaintiff contended in her application that Tariq Teddy had left her on the birth of two daughters. Moreover, he has not been paying them. She implored the court to summon him and make him fulfill his responsibility. The court after receiving the plaint had ordered Teddy to pay maintenance and Teddy had also followed the court orders for some time. When he refused to pay for his daughters, his wife again moved the court. The court called Teddy several times but he didn’t appear before the court, therefore, arrest warrants were issued for him.